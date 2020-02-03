Roche Diabetes Care inaugurates new warehouse in Mumbai

Roche Diabetes Care (RDC) India recently announced the inauguration of its new warehouse in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The new warehouse will help optimise the RDC India’s warehousing footprint to enable and support its new business strategy.

The warehouse is fitted with a temperature-controlled HVAC system and state of the art material handling equipment (MHEs). Fully complying with Roche standards of safety, the warehouse is enabled to detect fire between eight to nine seconds (before visible to human eye) and comes equipped with fire protection systems of Very Early Smoke Detection Apparatus (VESDP system), laser based smoke detectors, fire hydrant system and top sprinklers.

“At RDC India we are gearing up for a transformation to change the way people manage their diabetes by designing innovative integrated personalised diabetes management solutions. To make these solutions easily accessible to all we are in the process of optimising our distribution footprint such that it gives us improved agility. This new warehouse in the west region will enable us to cater to our current & future business requirements.” says Omar Sherief Mohammad, General Manager, Roche Diabetes Care, India.

With this latest addition, Roche Diabetes Care India now has a total of four warehouses in India which are compliant with Roche global standards and is fully prepared to cater to the projected increase in volume over the next five years.