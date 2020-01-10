Rehan A Khan appointed Managing Director, MSD in India

MSD in India has announced that Rehan A Khan has been appointed as Managing Director, India region, and will be assuming responsibility from January 13, 2020.

Khan has over 20 years of in-depth industry experience, including as President of Asia Pacific with an NYSE-listed dialysis services provider with presence across 50 cities in Asia and prior to that as Managing Director of a leading pharmaceutical multinational company in India. He is a graduate of the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School and holds a Master of Science degree in Health Sciences from the Harvard-MIT Division of Health Sciences – a joint programme between Harvard Medical School and MIT.