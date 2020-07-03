Rajasthan pharma cos seek state govt’s support to set up pharma clusters

Read Article

RPMA to submit a representation to State Government to seek support related to setting up API pharma parks/pharma clusters

With an aim to attract pharma investors to Rajasthan and optimise Central Government’s bulk drug park schemes, the Rajasthan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (RPMA) met Rohit Kumar Singh, State’s Additional Chief Secretary – Health and sought support to set up API pharma parks/pharma clusters in the State. The association will also be submitting a representation to the State Government on the assistance needed.

Vinod Kalani, President, Rajasthan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, (Jaipur) said, “We aim to benefit from the central government’s bulk drug park schemes. It is also notable that besides the 53 identified active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), there are many more APIs which are being imported from China and other countries. Hence, our objective is to make India self-reliant on the API front. Therefore, we are asking the State government to assist the industry by providing a special policy for the state to promote the API industry.”

He also mentioned, “The State has nearly 100 pharma units, including APIs and formulations. Making practical amendments in the pollution control norms and giving fast pollution control clearances will also attract many pharma investors to set up their units in the State.”

Based on the detailed discussion with the authority, the association is also looking forward to some relief in the GST levied on pharma products from the State Government. Reportedly, this will offset the cost difference if produced in China it costs less then India, anticipating that it will also play an important role in attracting the pharma investment in the state.

It was also suggested that small clusters of API industries can be created and state government should help identify the land as well as get fast clearance from the Pollution Control Board. The meeting was attended by the manufacturers, entrepreneurs, and Rajasthan-origin pharma stakeholders from Delhi, Mumbai, and Gujarat, along with pharma academia of Rajasthan.

BR Sikri, Chairman, FOPE and Vice President, BDMA explained the Government of India’s new API policy of and how Rajasthan can try to get one of the three pharma parks announced by the Centre. Besides, he also said that the state can have its own policy to promote API production as it has potential for future growth. Sikri also said that Rajasthan has a very good work culture, a good network of roads and available land. So entrepreneurs who are interested will come to this state and start their operations if the state government comes forward and helps. Many entrepreneurs have shown their willingness to start their operations in the state if good facilities are provided vis-à-vis other states.

