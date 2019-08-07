PURIFY 2019 to be held in December
The Chromatography Purification Conclave, to be held at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace would touch upon varied aspects of chromatography purification -- be it discovery, development or scaleups
Purify 2019 – Chromatography Purification Conclave will be held on 17th December, 2019 in Hyderabad. The conclave will focus on various aspects like new separation techniques and approaches, niche topics, deeper understanding of preparative and process chromatography and allied fields, and upcoming application areas that will provide quality substance to the discerning delegates. Express Pharma will be the media partner for this conclave.
The advisory board will include Damodharan S, Executive Vice President – Operational Excellence and New Technologies, Sai Life Sciences; Katkam Srinivas, Vice President – Business Development; Maithri Drugs; Somesh Sharma, Sr Vice President – Chemistry Services, GVK Biosciences Y S Lakshmi Narasimham, General Manager – Analytical, Novel Drug Discovery and Development, Lupin and Manish Chawla, Managing Partner, Custage Marketing Solutions LLP. Their deliberations will enlighten the attendees on several factors related to the pharmaceutical industry.
The pharma industry continues to dwell deeper into the growing possibilities for chromatography purification. The conference would touch upon varied aspects of chromatography purification, be it discovery, development or scaleups.
The attendees will get exposed to a myriad of topics that could change the way they work. The conclave is beneficial for research scientists, process development engineers, scientists from the kilo labs, production heads, application experts, bio process scientists, laboratory heads, analytical heads, natural product purification experts, chemists, academicians, policy makers, supply chain heads, etc. of the pharma industry.
Some of the topics to be discussed in the conclave are:
- Role of Simulated Moving Bed (SMB) as well as counter current chromatography
- SFC as a purification technique
- Using a DAC column – opportunities and challenges
- Detection technologies available for purification
- Customised SKID systems for commercialisation
- Perils of chromatography scaleups
- Resin selection techniques
- Trends in chiral purification
- Importance of Ppre-purification with functional silica
- Prevalent method development practices
- New inroads in ion exchange chromatography
- Membrane separation technologies
- Fractioning systems of tomorrow
- Faster to market – The role of chromatography
- Microwave reaction for peptide synthesis
- Regulatory guidelines for peptides
- Purification of highly polar compounds
- Chromatography – A green technology
- New techniques for solid isolations for chromatography streams
- Metal scavenging with silica
- Changing impact of PAT
- Screening systems as a step towards better purification
- Preparative chromatography for impurity isolation and characterisation
- Granular to regular silica, the right way forward
- Flash chromatography – All that you need to know