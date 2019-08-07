PURIFY 2019 to be held in December

Purify 2019 – Chromatography Purification Conclave will be held on 17th December, 2019 in Hyderabad. The conclave will focus on various aspects like new separation techniques and approaches, niche topics, deeper understanding of preparative and process chromatography and allied fields, and upcoming application areas that will provide quality substance to the discerning delegates. Express Pharma will be the media partner for this conclave.

The advisory board will include Damodharan S, Executive Vice President – Operational Excellence and New Technologies, Sai Life Sciences; Katkam Srinivas, Vice President – Business Development; Maithri Drugs; Somesh Sharma, Sr Vice President – Chemistry Services, GVK Biosciences Y S Lakshmi Narasimham, General Manager – Analytical, Novel Drug Discovery and Development, Lupin and Manish Chawla, Managing Partner, Custage Marketing Solutions LLP. Their deliberations will enlighten the attendees on several factors related to the pharmaceutical industry.

The pharma industry continues to dwell deeper into the growing possibilities for chromatography purification. The conference would touch upon varied aspects of chromatography purification, be it discovery, development or scaleups.

The attendees will get exposed to a myriad of topics that could change the way they work. The conclave is beneficial for research scientists, process development engineers, scientists from the kilo labs, production heads, application experts, bio process scientists, laboratory heads, analytical heads, natural product purification experts, chemists, academicians, policy makers, supply chain heads, etc. of the pharma industry.

Some of the topics to be discussed in the conclave are: