Purify 2019 – Chromatography Purification Conclave to be held in Hyderabad

The conclave will focus on various aspects like new separation techniques and approaches, niche topics, deeper understanding of preparative and process chromatography and allied fields

Purify 2019 – Chromatography Purification Conclave will be held on December 17, 2019 in Hyderabad. Organised by CUSTAGE Marketing Solutions, PURIFY’19 Conclave will focus on various aspects like new separation techniques and approaches, niche topics, deeper understanding of preparative and process chromatography and allied fields, and upcoming application areas that will provide quality substance to the discerning delegates. Express Pharma is be the media partner for this conclave.

The Advisory Board comprising Katkam Srinivas, Vice President – Business Head, Maithri, MSN Group of Companies, Hyderabad; Rajiv Janjikhel, Executive Director, Alliance Management, Corporate Business Development, Allergan, New Jersey; S Damodharan, Executive Vice President – Operational Excellence & New Technologies, Sai Life Sciences, Hyderabad; Somesh Sharma, Sr Vice President – Discovery & Development Solutions; GVK Biosciences, Hyderabad; YS Lakshmi Narasimham, General Manager – Analytical, Novel Drug Discovery and Development, Lupin (Research Park), Pune and Manish Chawla, Managing Partner, Custage Marketing Solutions, Mumbai, will help create a knowledge platform and provide significant business opportunities to stakeholders in chromatography purification.

Highlighting the need of a conclave such as PURIFY’19, Lakshmi Narasimham says, “Recent advances in the new synthetic methods can generate thousands of different compounds in a very short time. Despite these significant advances made for the high throughput reactions on a small scale (parallel chemistry), the purification and isolation of these compounds for their further evaluation is a bottleneck, thus making the need for faster and more efficient purification tools critical; example being application of preparative SFC for the purification of poorly soluble and polar compounds.”

According to him, the conference will help to familiarise on the latest trends and advances in the instrumentation along with the nuances of the purification process, as well as impurity isolation of speciality chemicals and API.

“Chromatography is a critical unit operation employed in the production of pharmaceutical ingredients. It’s a versatile technique with a relatively simple approach that allows selective isolation and purification of essential molecules from complex chemistries. PURIFY’19 will provide a forum for the exchange of best practices in the field, introduce new concepts and reinforce existing knowledge,” opines Rajiv Janjikhel, Allergan, New Jersey.

The conclave will be beneficial for research scientists, process development engineers, scientists from the kilo labs, production heads, application experts, bio process scientists, laboratory heads, analytical heads, natural product purification experts, chemists, academicians, policy makers, supply chain heads, etc. of the pharma industry.

Contact details

Rashi Jeswani,

Project Co-ordinator – PURIFY’19

[email protected]

+91-91366 00573