Psoriasis digital landscape for patients in Japan offers competent patient engagement: says GlobalData

In Japan, the plaque psoriasis (PsO) treatment landscape is highly competitive with the availability of conventional topical therapies, as well as biologics including anti-TNF, anti-IL-17, anti-IL-23 inhibitors, and a small molecule PDE4 inhibitor. To differentiate within this crowded market, companies offering novel therapies are using branded and unbranded channels to enhance patient engagement throughout all stages of the patient journey, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

According to GlobalData’s Epidemiology and Market Size Database, the value of the plaque psoriasis market in Japan is estimated to be $627.23m, accounting for 4.4 per cent of the total sales in the seven major markets (MM)* in 2020, expected to rise to $640.5 m by 2027 at a CAGR of 1.4 per cent accounting for 3.3 per cent of total sales in the 7MM*.

In Japan, patients who develop severe plaque psoriasis and fail to respond to first line therapies such as cyclosporine and etretinate are prescribed biologic therapies including Remicade, Humira, Stelara, Cosentyx, and Taltz. Alternatively, a small molecule drug such as the orally-forumalted Otezla is available. In Japan, the most commonly prescribed biologic is Stelara, followed by Cosentyx and Humira.

Venkat Kartheek Vale, Pharma Analyst at GlobalData comments, “PsO is the second- largest market in the inflammatory therapy area second to rheumatoid arthritis (RA) offering biologics that are approved across rheumatologic indications including RA, psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis, gastrointestinal indications including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, and more. Despite Japan occupying a smaller share in global sales for PsO, the landscape is increasingly competitive, closely following the US and Germany as the third-largest market among the 7MM* in the last three years.”

GlobalData’s ‘Digital Marketing Intelligence’ (DMI) identified branded websites with approved products in PsO across Japan – AbbVie’s Humira and Skyrizi, Celgene’s Otezla, Janssen’s Remicade, Stelara, and Tremfya, Kyowa Hakko Kirin ‘s Lumicef, Lilly’s Taltz, Novartis’ Cosentyx, and UCB’s Cimzia.