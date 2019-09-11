ProBioGen licenses GlymaxX Technology to Bayer

Bayer will leverage the technology to further increase the potency of an undisclosed antibody candidate for oncological indications

ProBioGen, service and technology provider for complex therapeutic antibodies and glycoproteins, announced the closing of a license agreement with Bayer for the GlymaxX Technology. Under the terms of the agreement, Bayer will leverage the technology to further increase the potency of an undisclosed antibody candidate for oncological indications.

ProBioGen’s proven antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) enhancing technology GlymaxX will be applied during cell line development.

“We are glad to add Bayer to our list of licensees,” says Dr Wieland Wolf, CEO, ProBioGen. “The GlymaxX technology is clinically proven and is a very flexible technology which is liked by all cell lines.”