Express Pharma


Home  »  Latest Updates  »  PM to visit Serum Institute of India in Pune on Nov 28

PM to visit Serum Institute of India in Pune on Nov 28

The CDSCO has granted permission for manufacture of COVID-19 vaccine for pre-clinical test, examination and analysis to seven firms

Latest UpdatesCOVID-19 Updates
By Press Trust of India
0 138
Read Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Pune-based Serum Institute of India on November 28, which has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and the Oxford University for COVID-19 vaccine, a senior official said on Thursday.

The Central Drug Standard Control Organisation has granted permission for manufacture of COVID-19 vaccine for pre-clinical test, examination and analysis to seven firms, two of which are the Serum Institute of India (SII) and the Gennova Biopharmaceuticals.

“We have received a confirmation about PM Modi’s visit to the Serum Institute of India on Saturday, but his minute-to -minute programme is yet to be received,” Saurabh Rao, Divisional Commissioner, Pune.

On Tuesday, Rao said there was a possibility of the PM’s visit to Pune, and if that happens, it would be aimed at reviewing the status of the vaccine candidate for coronavirus infection and to know about its launch, production and distribution mechanisms.

Rao had also informed that ambassadors and envoys from 100 countries will visit the Serum Institute of India and the Gennova Biopharmaceuticals here on December 4.

Press Trust of India
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 Introducing Smart Autoinjector: Changing the paradigm of usability, cost & size
Know More?
close-image
Want to know more about "Omic's" and it's relevance?
Register Now
close-image