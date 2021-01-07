PLUSS receives European Patent for ‘Celsure precise temperature-controlled box

Read Article

PLUSS Advanced Technology (PLUSS), an India based material solutions company announced that it has been granted a patent by European Patent Office, Germany for its ‘Celsure’ box designed and manufactured using the proprietary Phase Change Material (PCM) technology, to transport vaccines and perishable commodities at a specific temperature range. The patent was granted to the method of arranging PCMs which leads to precise temperature control in varying ambient conditions and increases operational efficiencies for the end-user.

The patent has also been applied in the US, Singapore, Brazil and India. PLUSS expects these patents to be granted soon as well.

“This is a major endorsement for our research and development and also India’s preparedness in efficient cold chain supply management. These boxes will play a vital role in maintaining precise temperature during transport of various COVID-19 vaccines being tested in India and abroad. The technology is already commercialised and is used by various multinational pharma and logistics companies in India. We are in conversations with COVID-19 vaccine distribution stakeholders to make our products available across the country. The latest MoU being with Spice Jet,” said Samit Jain, MD, PLUSS.

PLUSS’s proprietary, made in India PCM technology ensures that precise temperature ranges are maintained and at costs much lower than similar international solutions, informed a company release.

Celsure is a box-in-box transport solution developed by the R&D team at PLUSS which uses indigenously developed Phase Change Material (PCM) that will maintain the right temperature from a few hours to a few days to ensure that vaccines retain their potency. PLUSS has designed nearly 40 different PCM solutions for different temperatures, ranging from -77°C to +89°C.