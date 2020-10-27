Piramal Pharma’s consumer division launches Tri-Activ disinfectant spray for COVID-19

Read Article

Piramal Pharma’s Consumer Products Division announced that its Tri-Activ Disinfectant Spray for multi-surfaces is “99.9 per cent effective against the COVID-19 virus in one minute”.

According to the company’s press release, this spray has been tested and proven for efficacy as well as fast action on the COVID-19 virus by an independent accredited US-based lab.

The Tri-Activ Disinfectant Spray can be used to disinfect a variety of hard and soft surfaces including delivery parcels, non-leather car interiors and shoes, glass table tops, door handles and knobs, lift buttons, children’s toys and cycles, and non-satin clothes, sofas, curtains and mattresses. Its regular usage also keeps fungus and mould away from high touch surfaces. This spray is available in three pack sizes – 100ml (convenient to carry), 230ml (medium) and 500ml (large) at affordable prices.

Nandini Piramal, Director, Piramal Pharma said, “With the threat of COVID-19 and the uncertainty around it, the demand for sanitisation and disinfectant products is on a significant rise as personal hygiene and environment sanitisation is of paramount importance. Piramal’s Consumer Products Division launched the Tri-Active range of products with an aim to provide complete protection to its consumers by catering to their various personal and household needs. Our Tri-Activ Disinfectant Spray is tested and proven to be 99.9 per cent effective against the corona virus in one minute. Committed to our purpose of Doing Well and Doing Good, we’re now enabling more consumers to make their world ‘Tri-Activ’ safe.”

Piramal’s Consumer Products Division recently launched its disinfectant product portfolio under the brand name Tri-Activ in Q1 FY2021. The products under this portfolio offer customers a complete range of protection from virus, bacteria and other germs. In addition to having adopted a WHO approved hand sanitizer liquid, this range comprises a variety of products including disinfectant spray, hand sanitizer gel, multi-purpose disinfectant liquid, as well as a 6-layer protective face mask with an anti-virus coating.

Adopting an e-commerce first strategy, the complete Tri-Activ range of products is available across all major sales channels including general trade, modern trade and leading e-commerce platforms. Tri-Activ sprays and sanitizers are available at 50,000+ outlets in 177 towns in India across chemist and non-chemist channels. Currently, ~3,000 Tri-Activ range products are sold daily over e-commerce, contributing to ~50 per cent of the range’s total sales.