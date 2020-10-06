Piramal Pharma announces completion of 20 per cent strategic growth investment by Carlyle

Read Article

Piramal Pharma, a subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises today received Rs 3523.40 crores on closure of the transaction for 20 per cent equity investment from CA Alchemy Investments (formerly known as CA Clover Intermediate II Investments).

The transaction values the pharma business at an enterprise value (EV) of $2,775 million with an upside component of up to $360 million depending on the company’s FY’21 performance. This transaction is one of the largest private equity deals in the Indian pharmaceutical sector. It provides Piramal Pharma growth capital that enables it to invest in accelerated business growth through both organic and inorganic opportunities.

Nandini Piramal, Executive Director, Piramal Enterprises said, “We are pleased to announce the closure of the transaction for Carlyle’s growth investment in Piramal Pharma. Our track record of agility, transparency and robust corporate governance has enabled a seamless and earlier than committed timelines for the entire process. With this completion, we are now excited about the enhanced opportunities ahead and look forward to leveraging Carlyle’s deep expertise and global strengths to bolster our growth plans.”

Neeraj Bharadwaj, Managing Director, Carlyle Asia Partners advisory team, said “The completion of this transaction cements our important partnership with Piramal, and enables us to start building on the company’s solid market position and scale in each of its core businesses. We look forward to working closely with the company’s experienced management team to expand Piramal Pharma’s strong and diversified platform, develop strategic opportunities and facilitate broader market access.”

This fresh growth investment into Piramal’s pharma business will be used as growth capital for the pharma businesses to expand capacity across PPL’s sites as well as to tap attractive acquisition opportunities within and outside India. In the interim, the proceeds from this capital raise will also enable further strengthening of the company’s balance sheet through deleveraging in the near term.

CA Alchemy Investments is an affiliated entity of CAP V Mauritius, an investment fund managed and advised by affiliated entities of The Carlyle Group Inc. (Carlyle).