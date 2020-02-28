Piramal Glass to invest Rs 300 crore for Vadodara plant expansion

Read Article

Piramal Glass is investing Rs 300 crore to expand the capacity of its Jambusar plant near here, a senior company official said. The investment will go into adding a new greenfield furnace of 250 tonnes per day capacity with seven new manufacturing lines catering to the pharmaceutical industries, high-end speciality spirits and food and beverages. This was stated by the company’s Vice Chairman Vijay Shah adding the focus going forward will be exports.

Shah said the expansion will enable them to better serve their clients across Asia, Europe, Australia and the US where the company is already present. Piramal Glass is among the top suppliers of glass bottles in the country.

The company grossed Rs 2,500 crore in sales in FY19 and operates four manufacturing facilities in India, Sri Lanka and the US.

As much as 40 per cent of its sale comes from cosmetics and perfume market, 37 per cent from speciality spirits and the rest from the pharma space, Shah said.

The Jambusar plant houses three furnaces with 23 manufacturing lines and produces 540 tonnes per day of glass, making it the largest speciality glass player in Asia.