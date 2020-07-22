Piramal Critical Care partners with Medivant Healthcare to provide injectable drugs in the US

Read Article

Piramal Critical Care (PCC) announced a strategic partnership with US-based pharmaceutical outsourcing facility, Medivant Healthcare, to help address the severe shortage of injectable drugs in hospitals across the United States.

Piramal Critical Care has a marketing and sales team with a strong footprint across the United States, serving nearly all hospitals and surgical facilities nationwide. Through this partnership, PCC and Medivant Healthcare will work together to distribute single-dose injectable drugs in approved states for COVID-19 patients that have fallen dangerously short in supply.

Peter DeYoung, Chief Executive Officer, Piramal Critical Care said, “In the last few months with the disruption caused by the pandemic, we have observed that there has been an acute shortage of certain key injectable drugs in the US. Our partnership with Medivant Healthcare will leverage our robust nationwide US marketing and distribution capabilities that will enable supply of single-dose injectable products to critical and sensitive markets for immediate use.”

“We are happy to enter an important partnership with Piramal Critical Care amidst a global healthcare crisis,” said Founder and Director of Medivant Healthcare, Viraj Gandhi. “Coupling our focus on producing critical shortage medications with PCC’s extensive market reach, I am confident that together we will play an integral role in helping hospitals across the country alleviate these acute drug shortages.”