Phillips-Medisize Announces the Appointment of Paul Chaffin as Senior Vice President and President, Medical and Pharmaceutical Solutions, Molex

Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company, announced the appointment of Paul Chaffin as Senior Vice President and President of the Medical and Pharmaceutical Solutions division of Molex. In his new role, Chaffin will provide global vision, leadership, and strategic direction to drive profitable, long-term growth for Molex’s Medical and Pharmaceutical Solutions portfolio, which includes Phillips-Medisize – an end-to-end provider of innovation, development, and manufacturing solutions to the pharmaceutical, diagnostics and medical device market segments. Chaffin will report to Joe Nelligan, Chief Executive Officer of Molex, and will be a member of the company’s Global Leadership Team.

“Paul’s depth of healthcare, commercial and international experience combined with his strong leadership skills will be a big asset to not only our medical business but to the Molex leadership team. We’re confident that Paul will help fulfill our vision of expanding our global footprint with innovative and digitally connected medical solutions at a time when delivering top-quality care to patients around the world is so critical,” said Joe Nelligan, CEO of Molex.

“The combined capabilities of Phillips-Medisize, Molex and Koch to drive the innovation necessary to transform the diagnosis and delivery of healthcare is an unparalleled opportunity to help improve the lives of people around the world,” Chaffin added. “I’m looking forward to working with a global team of passionate people who are driven to solve complex problems that help patients lead longer, more productive lives.”

Chaffin joins Molex from a Minnesota-based Fortune 500 company, where he was most recently Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives. Prior to this role, he spent 11 years building and leading the company’s global healthcare and life science business.

He has a BA and an MBA from the University of Michigan. He also has served on several Boards and Advisory Councils including Medical Alley and the Joint Commission’s Center for Transforming Healthcare. He lives in Minnesota and will be based in the Phillips-Medisize Hudson, Wisconsin office.