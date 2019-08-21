Pharmexcil to collect district-wise pharmaceutical exports data

The initiative is to identify potential districts with natural advantages, strengths so that specific measures can be taken promote them

A database to capture district-wise pharmaceutical exports is being built by The Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council (Pharmexcil). As part of the initiative, details of exports of bulk drugs, formulations, Ayush, herbals and surgicals are being collected.

Uday Bhaskar, Diector General, Pharmexcil said “We have been asked by the Department of Commerce to compile district-wise pharmaceutical exports data, to start with, we will compile data for the last three financial years.”

As per Pharmexcil data, pharmaceutical exports stood at $19.13 billion during 2018-19.

The initiative to collect district-wise data is part of the Govt’s efforts to identify potential districts with some natural advantages and strengths so that specific measures can be taken to further promote them.