Pharmapack Europe to be held in February in Paris

Connectivity, customization and sustainability are driving pharmaceutical packaging and drug delivery innovation at Pharmapack Europe (#pharmapackeu), which opens in February 2020. The event is the leading exhibition dedicated to pharmaceutical packaging and drug delivery devices, with major industry players set to come together to discuss vital best practices, insights and strategies.

“This year’s Pharmapack Europe agenda highlights what an interesting time it is for packaging and drug delivery, showcasing the full depth and breadth of developments anticipated in the upcoming year,” says Silvia Forroova, Brand Director at Pharmapack Europe. “Most excitingly, our speakers feature some of the industry’s most prominent experts, leading pharma companies and new start-ups delivering tomorrow’s vital innovations. Pharmapack Europe is a content-rich experience and the premier business platform for executives looking for new partners to drive forward tomorrow’s approaches in drug delivery and packaging.”

Pharmapack Europe will host four themed conference sessions and a number of educational and interactive workshops and learning labs, with the event featuring more than 45 unique sessions, including keynotes from leading pharma companies, promising start-ups and knowledge partners.

The connectivity and patient-centricity session will explore the effects of digitalization and disruptive technologies on packaging and drug delivery devices, and includes Aurelio Arias, Senior Consultant, European Thought Leadership, IQVIA speaking on “Digital Value-Added Medicines”.

In another highly anticipated session on sustainability, speakers will assess eco-friendly and energy-efficient packaging with the goal of reducing life-cycle and environmental impact. Fabien Thibault and Corinne Ondo of Merck Group will put forward their company’s strategies for improving packaging sustainability by adopting the use of recyclable materials, while also cutting down on energy, space, and overall material usage in packaging production.

Within the Challenges in Drug Delivery for Biologics session, the focus will be on how companies are developing advanced delivery technologies to cater for the greater sensitivity of biologic drugs.

The ‘New Horizons in Innovation’ session will address the challenge in bridging the development gap between clinical and commercial applications as more innovators come to market, and how scale-up challenges will continue to present a significant barrier for the industry to overcome in order to fully reach its potential. This session also features the Pharmapack Awards 2020 winners’ presentation.

Several Learning Lab workshops will also be held throughout the two-day event, covering a breadth of topics within pharmaceutical packaging and drug delivery – from the impact of medical device regulation in the industry and polycarbonate innovations for novel drug delivery devices to an evaluation of current and future delivery strategies.

These workshops will provide attendees ample opportunity to interact with exhibitors on a more personal level and gain insight into industry trends that are of most relevance. They will include practical examples from specialists such as Haselmeier, Aptar, Graphic West Biocorp and others.

Finally, entries for the 2020 Pharmapack Awards are now open across both the ‘Exhibitor Innovation’ and ‘Health Products’ categories, with a closing date of 6th November 2019. The Health Products category will include two winners with one for Patient-Centric Design – which is launched in partnership with HCPC Europe (Healthcare Compliance Packaging Council of Europe) – and a second introduced alongside Adelphe and HPRC (Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council) for Eco-design in health packaging and drug delivery devices.

The event will be held at the Porte De Versailles in Paris (5-6 February, 2020) and is the leading hub for stakeholders across all parts of the pharmaceutical packaging and drug delivery supply chain, with over 5300 attendees and 400+ exhibitors from 75 countries expected to be present.