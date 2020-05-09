Pharma Pro&Pack Expo, analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo host seminar for pharma sector

Read Article

The topic of the seminar was on ‘COVID-19: Pharma & Machinery sector join hands to mitigate the challenges’

Messe Muenchen India, organiser of trade fairs like Pharma Pro&Pack Expo, analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo recently conducted a webinar focused on the pharma and pharma machinery sector.

The webinar was organised in association with the Indian Pharma Machinery Manufacturers Association (IPMMA). The subject of the webinar was’ Pharma & Machinery sector join hands to mitigate the challenges’ and it was spearheaded by an esteemed set of panellists. The panel included names such as Narasima Raju, Site Head (Quality), Dr Reddy’s Laboratories; Ashis Banerjee, CMD, Gansons; Shankar Gupta, COO – ACG Engineering; Vishesh Parekh, Managing Director, INCOME; Shaunak Dave, CEO (Asia), Optel Group; R Ramanathan, COO & Director, Parle Global Technologies and was moderated by Kaushik Desai (Advisor at IPMMA).

The renowned speakers on the panel shared their perspective on how the pharma industry and machine manufacturers can work together to lessen the impact of COVID-19. Reportedly, the webinar was attended by over 500 attendees from different countries.

Messe Muenchen India has organised a series of webinars that will focus on various industries and give a platform for industry experts to discuss and analyse the current market situation and future possibilities for their respective sectors.