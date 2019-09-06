Pharma Brand Protection and Packaging 2019 organised in Mumbai

Eminence Business Media’s ‘Pharma Brand Protection & Packaging 2019’ concluded on August 29th and 30th in Mumbai. The theme of the summit was ‘Trends that have revolutionized the Pharma Packaging World’.

The event saw over 150 delegates attending the conference with Karomi Technologies, Autoprint Machinery Manufacturers, Condot Systems, Original 4 Sure, Great Four Systems, Bobst India, Novel Automation, Bullion Flexipack, Pharma Secure, Aptar Pharma, Nipro Pharma Packaging, Systech International, Immer Group, Sun Packaging, Nuplas Industries, Pharma Mantra, GS1 India, PCRI & ASPA partnering the event.

The two-day event encompassed speeches, a panel discussion and exhibitions on the ever-evolving challenges of the pharmaceutical companies with regards to packaging, brand protection and how to overcome challenges related to them.

The day started with Guneet Kaur Hayer, Managing Director, Eminence Business Media welcoming all the delegates and thanking all the partners for their contribution towards the event. She also spoke about Eminence Business Media’s Vision on Pharma Brand Protection and Packaging.

The event was then inaugurated with the opening remarks by the chairperson Chakravarthi AVPS – Global Ambassador of World Packaging Organization in the presence of various eminent personalities from the Pharma Industry. He spoke about where the Indian Packaging Industry is heading in the Pharma Sector. The opening remarks were followed by the presentation on Interactive Packaging and it’s Generation, Development and Evaluation by Sanjay Dave, CCO – Anfarnd Consultancy & former Head R&D Packaging, Cipla. The other presentations on day one included: ‘Are you equipped enough to design a Global Artwork Management System’ by Saravanan TJ, Director Packaging Quality, Biocon: ‘Ensure Brand Consistency and Automate your packaging Artwork Management Process’ by Vilva Natarajan, CEO, Karomi Technologies; ‘How QR Codes help in Product Verification & Diversion Control’ by Arsh Kabir Singh Gujral, Head of Sales, Original 4 Sure; ‘How is Primary Packaging Market shaping up for Pharma’ by Prof Braj Kumar Karna, Director, Packaging Clinic & Research Institute; ‘Pharma 4.0 Automation: Packaging goes Digital with Industrial IoT’ by Srinivas Reddy Gurram, CTIO Technology Innovations, MST Sicherten; ‘Is your QA/QC team working on maximum automation, match up with Industry 4.0 and avoiding recalls’ by Dr Udaykumar Rakibe, Founder Pharma Mantra & Former Sr VP Quality, Wockhardt; ‘Checkmate – Carton Inspection Machine – ensures 100 per cent defect free cartons’ by Ashok CN, Managing Director, Autoprint Machinery Manufacturers; ‘What impacts USP 661.1 & ICH Q3d have on packaging material qualification’ by Soumyanath Mishra, Head Packaging Development, Mankind Pharma; ‘How regulations and Compliance strengthen packaging resilience’ by Chandi Prasad Ravipati, Senior GM Packaging Development, Aurobindo Pharma.

Day one also witnessed a panel discussion on ‘Are we impacting packaging Quality in the rush to save on cost & Inefficiency’ with panel members including Sanjay Chavan, Head Procurement of packaging Asia, China, JPac, Sanofi;Tripti Nakhare, Senior GM Regulatory Affairs & PDD, FDC; Dr Udaykumar Rakibe, Founder, PharmaMantra; Neeta Jha, Director Quality Operations, Johnson & Johnson; Sateesh Pandey, Global Head Packaging Development, Alkem Labs and Chakravarthi AVPS, Global Ambassador, World Packaging Organization acted as the panel moderator.

The sessions on day two included: ‘What does Serialization mean to your business’ by Ajay Bapat, Head Packaging Development, Emcure; ‘How to choose appropriate software and hardware for Track & Trace’ by Jigish Chiniwala, CMD, Condot Systems; ‘Beyond Serialization: Role of Data Collection and its unique utilities’ by Madhav Zaveri, Director & IT Business Partner for Quality, Cipla; ‘What is the role of packaging and labeling in Supply Chain Efficienc’y by Prabir Das, Head Packaging Development, Mylan Labs; ‘End to End Traceability using GS1 Standards’ by Bijoy Peter, Head Technical Services, GS1 India; ‘Anti-Counterfeiting: A Major Concern’ by Pradeep Dhargalkar, Head Packaging Development, Unichem Labs and a special discussion session on ‘Is your current packaging software future-ready’ by Bharat Kumar Reddy Gujavarthi, Vice President Operations, Great Four Technologies along with Muntajeebuddin Mubashir, Head Sales, Great Four Technologies and Sanjeev Mishra, Head Packaging Development, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals.

The event was concluded with the closing remarks by the Chairperson, Chakravarthi AVPS followed by a group photo of the delegates & event partners of the event.