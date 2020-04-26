Pharma among top domains of non-tech patents filed by India-domiciled cos in US in 2018-19: Nasscom Report

The report is based on data extracted from Questel Orbit Patent Database as on January 31, 2020, with the support of Sagacious IP

A report by industry body Nasscom informed that over 1,300 patents were filed by India firms in the US in 2018-19 across domains like pharma, artificial intelligence, chemistry and communication technology.

A total of 1,338 patents were filed in 2018-19, of which 59.4 per cent were tech patents with computer technology, communication technology and AI are the top domain areas, the report said. It also noted that among the non-tech patents (40.6 per cent) in 2018-19, the top domain areas were chemistry and chemical compositions, pharma, and mechanical and structural inventions.

It noted that 2018-19 data is provisional data, considering there is a window of approximately 18 months from the filing date to the publication date. Thus some of the patent applications filed for 2018 and 2019 may not have been published (disclosed in the public domain) yet, it added. The provisional number for 2017-18 was 1,287.

It added that Indian start-ups filed over 280 technology patents during 2015-2019 with maximum patents being filed in the area of healthcare and medical devices.

Also, new-age applications areas such as logistics, text/data mining, gaming, consumer electronics and vehicle technology led the technology patent growth story.

(Edited by EP Bureau)