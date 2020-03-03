Pfizer identifies antiviral compounds with potential as coronavirus treatments

Read Article

The company hopes to start testing them by the end of the year if any of the compounds are successful

Pfizer has identified certain antiviral compounds it had in development that have the potential to inhibit coronaviruses and is engaging with a third party to screen the compounds.

The company said it hopes to have the results from that screening by the end of March and if any of the compounds are successful, it would hope to start testing them by the end of the year.

Mikael Dolsten, Chief Scientific Officer, Pfizer was one of a number of pharmaceutical executives who met with US President Trump at the White House recently.