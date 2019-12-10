Panacea Biotec announces launch of ViLACT for type 2 diabetes mellitus patients

Panacea Biotec has announced launch of brand ViLACT in India that is used in the treatment of uncontrolled type 2 diabetes mellitus patients with HbA1c>6.5 per cent.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rajesh Jain, Managing Director, Panacea Biotec, said, “Diacar Strategic Business Unit (SBU) has launched ViLACT brand family. This will open up a new segment for accelerated growth of the SBU.

“I am pleased to share that during pre-launch activity that started in the month of October 2019, an innovative campaign was launched to protect our environment wherein 10,000 doctors from all over India participated by pledging I ‘ViL ACT’ to save the environment by planting over 10,000 plants, saying no to plastic using khadi bags, in the process giving boost to MSME sector as part of promoting use of khadi.”

He also said, “In 2020, our aim is to reach 100,000 doctors and plant over 100,000 saplings. We have created a website https://vilact.panaceabiotec.com on this occasion.”

VilACT is available in four formulations:

ViLACT: Vildagliptin 50 mg Tablet

ViLACT M 500 : Vildagliptin 50 mg + Metformin HCL 500 mg Tablet

ViLACT M 850 : Vildagliptin 50 mg + Metformin HCL 850 mg Tablet

ViLACT M 1000 : Vildagliptin 50 mg + Metformin HCL 1000 mg Tablet

The total market size of this molecule and its combination is Rs 969 crores as per AIOCD MAT October ‘2019, and is growing at the rate of four per cent. Vildagliptin product patent (IN 212815) in India expired on 9th December, 2019. It is a new oral anti-diabetic agent that enhances pancreatic islet cell responsiveness to glucose, is an incretin enhancer, a potent and selective inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4), the enzyme responsible for the rapid degradation of the incretin hormones glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic peptide (GIP).

This activity increases levels of active incretins and enhances pancreatic islet α- and β-cell responsiveness to glucose, thus improving insulin secretion and reducing inappropriate glucagon production, improving insulin sensitivity, improving postprandial lipid and lipoprotein metabolism, and reducing fasting and prandial glucose and HbA1c.

Susheel Umesh, Chief Executive, Domestic Formulation said, “The VilACT brand will be an affordable, high-quality medicine in the armamentarium of a physician treating patients with diabetes. The patients have always been, and will continue to be the centre of our business. The physician needs a lot of options to bring down the burden of diabetes and we with the VilACT range will continue to support the patient and physician in this journey.”