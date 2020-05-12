OmniActive appoints industry veteran Jim Hamilton as CEO

Read Article

OmniActive Health Technologies, which offers a wide range of premium, scientifically validated ingredients to customers in the dietary supplements and functional food and beverages space, announced that its Board of Directors has named Jim Hamilton as its new global CEO. The appointment becomes effective on June 1 and Hamilton will be based in the US.

Sanjaya Mariwala has taken over as Executive Chairman.

Hamilton has spent over 35 years in the nutrition products industry, serving in a wide range of executive positions. Most recently, he served as President and CEO of Neptune Wellness Solutions, where, during his five-year tenure, he planned and delivered a significant turnaround of the business through acquisitions and timely divestures. Prior to this, he was a member of DSM Nutritional Products Human Nutrition’s global business management team holding responsibility of its North American operations.

“I am delighted to announce Jim’s appointment and believe that he’s the right leader for OmniActive for our next phase of growth. He has a proven track record of successfully driving businesses forward and positioning them for success,” said Sanjaya Mariwala, Founder-Executive Chairman.

On his latest appointment, Hamilton commented, “I am excited to join OmniActive, a company with an impressive history and an exceptionally bright future. I’ve known OmniActive for many years and have great respect for what it has accomplished, it’s fantastic products, deep relationships with its customers and its great team. It is uniquely positioned for success in an industry that provides great health and well being benefits and whose role has never been more important than now.”