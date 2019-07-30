NPPA to hire 12 consultants for different posts

National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), under the Department of Pharmaceuticals has recently issued a notice to hire 12 consultants for different posts on contractual basis. The last date to submit the application form is August 14, 2019.

The authority is looking to hire total 12 consultants, two each for the post of cost, legal, medical device, data analysis, senior consultant for pharma and pharma consultant with the minimum monthly remuneration of Rs 50,000.

As per the issued notice, selected candidates will be hired on a contractual basis for a period of one year from the date of their joining and depending upon their performance, it can be extended further as well. However, the service of the candidate will be limited to their age of 65 years and later their engagement with the authority will be discontinued.

Rajesh K Agrawal, Director – Admin, NPPA said, “We have been receiving a good number of inquiries from the industry and hoping to get the suitable candidates for the applicable posts.”

In the order, the authority has mentioned that the hired consultant will not be granted any claim, right or preference for regular appointment to any post in NPPA or in the government set up. Besides these, they will also not entitled to other benefits like provident fund, pension, insurance, gratuity, medical treatment, seniority, promotion etc.

The contract will be subject to physical fitness and the consultant required to submit a certificate from a registered medical practitioner to this effect at the time of joining and there will be no reimbursement by the authority to the associates for any traveling allowance for attending the tests, interviews or for joining the work.

The associate during the contractual period can not accept /engage in any other part time job or professional consultant. And incomplete applications or without self attested copies of certificates of qualifications, age, etc. will be liable for rejection by the authority.

The minimum qualification of each post is that the applicant should be retired or worked as an officers in the government/ PSU or private sector for two years for desired (applied) post’s department.

