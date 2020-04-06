NPPA revises ceiling price of scheduled formulations

Read Article

In compliance of the provisions of Drugs (Price Control) Order 2013, the NPPA has revised/ increased the ceiling price of 883 scheduled formulations.

The Authority in its meeting held on 31.03.2020 noted with satisfaction that the supply disruption of APIs caused by COVID-19 outbreak is returning to normalcy and no unusual price fluctuations in price of inputs for medicines, amid COVID-19 outbreak has been reported. Hence, normal price revisions have been allowed.

The WPI increase has been based on the data published by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. Increase in ceiling price is based on Wholesale Price Index (WPI) which is 1.88468 percent.

The revision in ceiling price of formulations includes the revision of ceiling price of cardiac stents also. The revised prices will be applicable from 1st April 2020 and the detail of revised prices is available on NPPA’s website www.nppaindia.nic.in