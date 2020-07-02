NPPA fixes retail prices for 14 formulations

Read Article

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has fixed the retail prices of 14 formulations under the provision of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO) 2013.

There are a total of seven manufacturers whose 14 different formulations prices have been capped under the DPCO 2013.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Micro Laboratories, Zuventus Healthcare, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Mylan Laboratories

have been capped under the DPCO 2013.

Dr Amit Rangnekar, Chairman, Pricing Committee, IDMA, said, “The NPPA has fixed the retail prices under the DPCO 2013 for 14 formulations, as under 21 applications, made by seven manufacturers. These formulations are used to treat diabetes, hypertension, cholesterol, as well as women’s health and mental health disorders. This notification will ensure affordable medicines in important chronic conditions that need treatment over an extended period of time.”

The NPPA has directed the above-mentioned manufacturers to fix the retail price as specified in the notification. As per provisions contained in paragraph 11 of the DPCO, 2013 the retail price for a pack of the formulation needs to be arrived by the concerned manufacturer in accordance with the retail price and the manufacturer needs to issue a price list through Form–V from date of notification.

As per paragraph 24 of the DPCO, 2013 every retailer and dealer needs to display a price list and the supplementary price list.

In its directive, the NPPA has permitted the manufacturer to add goods and services tax, provided, they have paid actually or it is payable to the Government on the retail price announced by the price-fixing authority.

The retail prices of 14 formulations are applicable only to the individual manufacturer/marketer who have applied for the same by submitting Form-I for price fixation/revision as stipulated under DPCO, 2013 and subject to fulfilment of all the applicable statutory requirements as laid down by the Government under relevant statutes/ rules, including manufacturing license permission from the Competent Authority i.e. the Central/State Licensing Authority, as may be applicable, by the concerned manufacturer/marketing companies.

Names of the price fixed formulations/brands by the NPPA are

1) Clopidogrel Bisulphate + Aspirin tablet; each uncoated bi-layered tablet contains Clopidogrel bisulphate IP Eq to Clopidogrel 75 mg

2) Glimepiride + Metformin Hydrochloride tablet; each uncoated bi-layered tablet contains glimepiride IP 3 mg, metformin hydrochloride IP 1000 mg (as a prolonged-release form)

3) Glimepiride + Metformin Hydrochloride tablet; each uncoated bi-layered tablet contains: glimepiride IP 4mg, metformin hydrochloride IP 1000mg (as prolonged-release form

4) Atorvastatin + Aspirin capsule; each hard gelatin capsule contains Atorvastatin Calcium IP eq. Atorvastatin 10 mg (as film-coated tablet) Aspirin IP 75 mg (as Gastro Resistant tablet IP)

5) Atorvastatin + Aspirin capsule; each hard gelatin capsule contains Atorvastatin calcium IP eq. Atorvastatin 10 mg (as film-coated tablet) Aspirin IP 150 mg (as two gastro-resistant tablet IP each 75 mg)

6) Cilnidipine + Telmisartan tablet (Telsartan –LN 80); each film coated tablet contains Cilnidipine IP 10 mg, telmisartan IP 80 mg

7) Cilnidipine + Telmisartan tablet (Telsartan –LN 40); each film coated tablet contains Cilnidipine IP 10 mg, telmisartan IP 40 mg

8) Rosuvastatin + Aspirin + Clopidogrel capsule (Rozat Gold 10mg); each hard gelatin capsule contains rosuvastatin Calcium IP Eq. to Rosuvastatin 10mg (As film-coated rosuvastatin tablets IP) Aspirin IP 75mg (As aspirin gastro-resistant tablets IP) clopidogrel bisulphate IP Eq. to clopidogrel 75mg (As film-coated clopidogrel tablets IP)

9) Rosuvastatin + Aspirin + Clopidogrel capsule (Rozat Gold 20mg); each hard gelatin capsule contains rosuvastatin Calcium IP Eq. to rosuvastatin 20mg (As film-coated rosuvastatin tablets IP) Aspirin IP 75mg (As aspirin gastro-resistant tablets IP) clopidogrel bisulphate IP Eq. to clopidogrel 75mg (As film-coated clopidogrel tablets IP)

10) Glimepiride + Metformin Hydrochloride tablet (Glimy M3 Forte); each uncoated bi-layered tablet contains glimepiride IP 3mg, metformin hydrochloride IP 1000 mg (as a prolonged-release form)

11) Glimepiride + Metformin Hydrochloride tablet (Glimy M4 Forte); each uncoated bi-layered tablet contains Glimepiride IP 4mg, metformin hydrochloride IP 1000 mg (as a prolonged-release form)

12) Etoricoxib + Paracetamol tablet: each film coated tablet contains etoricoxib IP 60 mg, paracetamol IP 325 mg

13) Tolperisone Hydrochloride + Diclofenac Sodium tablet; each film coated bilayered tablet contains tolperisone hydrochloride IP 150mg, diclofenac sodium IP 50mg

14) Cilnidipine + Metoprolol tablet; each film coated bilayered tablet contains Cilnidipine IP 10mg, metoprolol succinate IP 23.75mg eq. to metoprolol tartrate 25mg (in an extended-release form)

