Express Pharma


Home  »  Latest Updates  »  Novartis lung cancer drug gets priority US review

Novartis lung cancer drug gets priority US review

Capmatinib will be the first therapy to specifically target METex14 mutated advanced lung cancer

Latest UpdatesDrug approvals
By Reuters
0 19
Read Article

Novartis has won fast-track US regulatory review for capmatinib (INC280) in a hard-to-treat form of lung cancer, the Swiss drugmaker said.

Capmatinib is a MET inhibitor being evaluated as a treatment for first-line and previously treated patients with locally advanced or metastatic MET exon 14 skipping (METex14) mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

“If approved, capmatinib will be the first therapy to specifically target METex14 mutated advanced lung cancer, a type of lung cancer with a particularly poor prognosis,” Novartis said in a statement.

Reuters
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.