Novartis launches Biome India, a digital innovation hub in Hyderabad as a first in Asia

Novartis announced the launch of the Novartis Biome India, a digital innovation hub aimed at boosting the connection and interaction between Novartis and partners from across the digital ecosystem, from nimble startups and academia to the biggest players in the industry.

The first in Asia, the Novartis Biome India will act as a bridge to the external ecosystem, enabling Novartis teams to better discover, develop and drive collaborations that transform innovative initiatives into impactful and scalable solutions for patients.

By joining this global network, the Novartis Biome India can tap into the assets and expertise of the broader Novartis portfolio to have even greater impact, including:

Access to anonymised data

Customised residency programs

Personalised mentoring

“India has a rich and vibrant technology community. Together, we have a fantastic opportunity to combine our scientific know-how with the expertise of tech players, big and small, to create digital solutions for patients, at scale,” Bertrand Bodson, Chief Digital Officer, Novartis. “Partnerships are at the core of this effort. The Biome’s suite of end-to-end services will ensure we deliver on our commitment to both our internal teams and our collaboration partners.

“We are proud to have the first Novartis Biome in Asia being launched in India. It is testimony to our technology ecosystem. Our ambition is to use data and digital to improve and extend people’s lives. We look forward to seeing the outcome of this initiative in the near future,” Sanjay Murdeshwar, Country President, Novartis India.

“We are pleased to have Biome India in Hyderabad and want to leverage this ecosystem to work with startups and innovators to disrupt healthcare in the country and perhaps the world. We will work closely with internal and external partners in pursuit of high value, potentially disruptive innovations,” said Naveen Gullapalli, Head Novartis – Hyderabad.