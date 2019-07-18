Novartis continues to build healthcare talent ecosystem, announces BioCamp 2019

The next edition of Novartis Biotechnology Leadership Camp (BioCamp) will be taking place in Hyderabad from October 13 to 16, 2019. Now in its 11th year, BioCamp has attracted top talent from across faculties to the healthcare industry thus contributing to the ecosystem.

“BioCamp provides top talent in the country – the opportunity to understand trends, challenges and opportunities in the pharmaceutical industry. We believe these insights help them envision the role they can play in influencing the course of healthcare in the country through their career choices, while providing a talent pipeline to the industry,” says Sanjay Murdeshwar, Country President, Novartis in India.

BioCamp is part of the Novartis commitment to supporting the exchange of ideas and thoughts between young talent in science and business. It is designed to provide students with a platform to collaborate across faculties and interact with thought leaders who lead the company’s unique approach to address patients’ unmet medical needs. The programme is open to postgraduate students and young researchers in natural sciences, medicine, biotechnology, bio-informatics, pharmacy, business administration, chartered accountancy or law (specialisation in Intellectual Property Rights) interested in pursuing a career in the pharmaceutical industry.

Previous speakers include Alok Srivastava, Professor Hematology – CMC, Vellore; Arijit Sarker, Director, Google India; Prof. K Srinath Reddy, President, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI); Dr A S Soin, Chief Hepatobiliary and Liver Transplant Surgeon; Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson and Managing Director, Biocon and G V Prasad, Co- Chairman and CEO, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, among others.

The jury will select three individual winners and one winning team based on their contribution, performance, leadership and teamwork. Novartis India has introduced around 500 top students to the pharmaceutical industry and entrepreneurship since launching BioCamp in 2009.