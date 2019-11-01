Novartis arthritis drug fails to prove it is significantly better than rival

Express Pharma


A clinical trial of Novartis’s Cosentyx drug has failed to prove it is significantly better than a rival treatment for a type of arthritis, the Swiss company said.

Novartis said Cosentyx, when used to treat active psoriatic arthritis, “narrowly missed statistical significance for superiority” versus Humira, a drug made by AbbVie.

“While Cosentyx narrowly missed statistical significance for superiority…. it showed numerically higher results versus Humira,” Novartis said following the results of a head-to-head trial.

Psoriatic arthritis, an inflammatory disease affecting the joints, is a condition which affects around 50 million people worldwide.

This week US regulators halted a trial of Novartis’s Zolgensma treatment after an animal study raised safety concerns.

