Non-transparency a major bottleneck in digital adoption in Rx drug marketing: Doceree survey

90 per cent pharma marketers are of the view that non-transparency of ‘doctor reach and results’ is a major bottleneck in adoption of digital in Rx drug marketing, as per a survey conducted by Doceree, a network of physician-only platforms for programmatic marketing.

“We partner with multiple digital platforms. But the results are not very satisfying and many a times there seem to be discrepancies in the data shared. Deciphering reports that are shared by partner digital platforms isn’t an easy task and data points a lot of times do not match with the results shared, leading to disparity. This lack of transparency, thus, poses a big challenge for us to use digital channels,” said a pharma marketer on condition of anonymity.

Reportedly, Doceree conducted the survey with 500 pharma marketers of top Rx drug companies, including Abbott, Pfizer, Cipla, GSK and Novartis, to understand how big stumbling block non-transparency was in digital adoption among Pharma marketers.

To fix this issue, Doceree informed that it has introduced an AI-enabled dashboard that ensures its clients – pharma brands and media agencies – get reports and updates about their campaigns in real-time.

“Rx drug brands spend a lot while marketing on generic digital platforms. However there is no visibility of progress of digital campaigns, thus defeating the very purpose of using a digital medium. They spend monies on the digital medium to reach out to physicians, but are not very sure about the genuineness of results. For pharma marketers who are already sceptical about using digital mediums, the situation has only compounded further and led to trust issues. Our AI-enabled dashboard will provide complete transparency, control and the ability to optimise for better efficiencies. A lot of brands are already channelling all their digital marketing spends through Doceree now,” said Dr Harshit Jain, Founder & CEO, Doceree.