No scientific evidence to establish link between ibuprofen and worsening of Covid-19: Sanofi

Read Article

Pharma major Sanofi announced that there is currently no scientific evidence establishing a link between ibuprofen and worsening of COVID-19.

The company’s statement comes in the light of the World Health Organisation (WHO) stating earlier this week that people suffering from COVID-19-like symptoms should avoid self-medicating with ibuprofen after French authorities warned anti-inflammatory drugs could worsen the effects of the virus.

Countering it, Sanofi said the WHO has stated they are not aware of published clinical or population-based data on ibuprofen and the worsening of COVID-19 and based on currently available information, do not recommend against the use of ibuprofen.

“At Sanofi, our priority is the safety of our consumers, patients, employees, their families and the communities we are engaged with and ensuring the continuous supply of safe and efficacious products,” Sanofi stated in a press release.

As very recently stated by several health authorities, including European Medicines Agency (EMA), there is currently no scientific evidence establishing a link between ibuprofen and worsening of COVID-19, it added.

In line with EU national treatment guidelines, healthcare professionals can continue prescribing (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) NSAIDs (like ibuprofen) for patient use, as per locally approved product information, it said.

The company is monitoring the situation closely and will review any new information that becomes available on this issue in the context of the pandemic, it added.