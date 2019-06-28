Netmeds.com partners with ZEE5

Netmeds’ customers making a first- time purchase of medicines or non-prescription OTC products will receive a complimentary ZEE5 one-month premium subscription pack

ZEE5, Zee Entertainment Enterprises’ OTT platform, announced a tie-up with Netmeds.com to provide its users with ZEE5 subscription offers. This will enable Netmeds’ customers to access unlimited content choices on the OTT platform.

Now, Netmeds’ customers making a first- time purchase of medicines or non-prescription OTC products will receive a complimentary ZEE5 1-month premium subscription pack. Also, existing Netmeds’ customers will receive a flat 30 per cent discount on any premium pack of ZEE5.

Anand Pathak, Director-Marketing, Netmeds.com said, “Netmeds is thrilled to partner with ZEE5 and offers quality entertainment along with delivering quality medicines across the country. It has been our constant endeavour to keep customers happy by providing affordable healthcare products & services at competitive pricing. And this partnership will further enhance the customer experience by allowing them to avail rich content as a value-added service while purchasing medicines online on Netmeds.com.”

“At ZEE5, we are focussed on growth while delivering exceptional value to our viewers. This partnership is in line with ZEE5’s agenda of expanding its reach to a wider set of audience. Our philosophy behind this is that a wholesome menu of entertainment can be the perfect panacea for an unwell person. Netmeds’ customers can now enjoy a hearty dose of entertainment at special pricing,” commented Manish Aggarwal, Business Head, ZEE5 India.