Neovascularization inhibitor sales will near $7 bn in diabetic retinopathy market in 2029: GlobalData

The diabetic retinopathy (DR) market has been dominated by neovascularization inhibitors, and this group of therapies is expected to generate more than $6.8 billion in sales in the DR market in 2029, rising from $3.2 billion in 2019 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8 per cent. This increase is expected to be driven by the demonstrable efficacy of these products as strong performance in clinical trials has shown that a number of pipeline therapies are both well tolerated by patients and show a marked decrease in the rate of angiogenesis and sight loss in diseases such as DR, diabetic macular oedema and retinal vein occlusion, according to GlobalData.

GlobalData’s latest report, ‘Diabetic Retinopathy: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2029’, reveals that in 2019, out of the two major therapeutic classes used to treat DR, neovascularization inhibitors made up 91 per cent of sales in the DR market in the nine major markets (9MM*). This percentage is expected to increase to reach 94 per cent in 2029.

Magdalene Crabbe, Senior Pharma Analyst at GlobalData, comments, “The prominent role of neovascularization in the pathophysiology of DR means that anti-angiogenic drugs that are used to treat the disease in its advanced stages have been very successful. These therapies include Roche’s Lucentis (ranibizumab) and Bayer/Regeneron’s Eylea. However, these drugs are expensive and intravitreal injections can cause ocular inflammation and discomfort. Patients also need to come into hospital or an eye clinic to receive treatment with these therapies.”

One of the main developments in the pipeline has been the development of topical drugs and therapeutic implants that are expected to not only reduce the treatment burden on patients but also target diverse pro-angiogenic proteins that are not inhibited by marketed products.

Crabbe continues, “The DR market will become increasingly competitive and novel therapeutics that inhibit other pathological processes like chronic inflammation and neurodegeneration will make their debut over the next ten years.”

“Although a lot of patients benefit from being treated with Eylea and Lucentis, not everyone at serious risk of vision loss will experience any disease-modifying effects from these therapies. There are other ways of inhibiting neovascularization that may be more effective in treating patients with refractory disease. The launch of these products is a clear sign that drug developers are working on expanding treatment options for patients by targeting a pathway that is understood to cause maculopathy and rapid loss of central vision.”

*9MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, China and Australia