NATCO receives emergency-use approval for Baricitinib tablets for COVID-19 treatment

Baricitinib, in combination with Remdesivir, is used for treatment of COVID-19-positive patients

By EP News Bureau
Natco Pharma has received emergency-use approval for Baricitinib tablets – 1mg, 2mg and 4mg strengths from Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in India. Baricitinib, in combination with Remdesivir, is used for the treatment of COVID-19-positive patients.

Natco will be requesting a compulsory license based on emergency use and in light of the grave and serious public health emergency across India due to the pandemic. The company is ready to launch the product this week, so as to make it available to suffering patients across India.

EP News Bureau
