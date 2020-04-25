Natco Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Telangana facility

USFDA had conducted pre-approval inspection at Natco’s facility in Kothur village from March 2-6, 2020

Natco Pharma has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Kothur facility in Telangana.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had conducted pre-approval inspection at the company’s drug formulations facility in Kothur village during the period from March 2 to 6, 2020, Natco Pharma said in a filing to the BSE.

The EIR signifies successful closure of inspection by the regulator, it added.