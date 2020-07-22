Mumbai edition of analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo 2020 cancelled

Read Article

Messe Muenchen, the show organiser of analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo India, announced the cancellation of this year’s Mumbai edition of the annual pharma expositions, which were earlier rescheduled to August 2020.

According to a press release issued by Messe Muenchen, the rampant spread of COVID-19 across the country and particularly in the city of Mumbai has resulted in the cancellation of the Mumbai edition. As part of its anti-pandemic measures, the state has converted Bombay Exhibition Centre (BEC) in Mumbai into a makeshift quarantine centre for COVID-19 patients, which is also a factor for the cancellation of analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo 2020 in Mumbai.

Bhupinder Singh, CEO, Messe Muenchen India confirmed the news, “We are disappointed that we have to cancel analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo 2020, however considering the current situation, the cancellation of the Mumbai edition is in the best interest of everyone involved in the trade fairs.”

“We regret that we have to cancel the trade fair in view of the current situation in Mumbai. We are making this decision in the interest of our customers. Health and economic reasons currently speak against holding analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo 2020,” added Dr Reinhard Pfeiffer, Deputy Chairman of the Board, Messe München GmbH.

Gautam Rajan, President of Indian Analytical Instruments Association said, “Safety of people is the first priority and cancellation is a difficult but correct step. The industry will have greater value addition by showcasing their products at a future date in a better environment than that we are in today.”

Messe München also announced that the next edition of analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo – Mumbai will be held on April 15-16, 2021.