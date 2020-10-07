MSN group gets US FDA nod for dimethyl fumarate capsules

Read Article

MSN Group (MSN), receives ANDA approval for dimethyl fumarate delayed release capsule. The company manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) as well as the finished formulation of dimethyl fumarate delayed-release capsules in-house.

MSN has entered into a commercial partnership with Dr Reddy’s for marketing the product in the United States.

The medicine will be available in strengths of 120 mg and 240 mg capsules in bottle count sizes of 14 and 60 capsules, respectively.

Dimethyl fumarate is a prescription medicine used to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults.

Currently, the company has over 100 ANDAs and 710 DMFs