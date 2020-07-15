Express Pharma


Moderna expects to start late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial on July 27

Moderna said it will conduct the trial at 87 study locations, all in the U.S

By Reuters
Moderna Inc said that it plans to start late stage clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate on or around July 27, according to its listing for the phase 3 study at clinicaltrials.gov.

Moderna said it will conduct the trial at 87 study locations, all in the U.S.

Earlier it was reported medical news site STAT that Moderna’s vaccine trial schedule had been delayed as the company had decided to make some changes to its study plan.

