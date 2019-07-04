Ministry of AYUSH signs MOU with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

To pursue the National Health Policy 2017 and the e-governance initiative, the Ministry of AYUSH aims to digitise the entire AYUSH to transform healthcare delivery at all levels

Ministry of AYUSH (MOA) and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) have signed MOU for collaborating with each other for digitization of the AYUSH Sector. MeitY has agreed to advise and give technical support to MOA for planning and development of AYUSH GRID Project.

To pursue the National Health Policy 2017 and the e-governance initiative, the Ministry of AYUSH aims to digitize the entire AYUSH to transform health care delivery at all levels, in addition to greater research, education, delivery of various healthcare programmes and better drug regulations.

On the occasion of signing of MOU, Secretary AYUSH Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha tallked about the vision and utility of AYUSH GRID Project and stated that this will be beneficial for all stakeholders of AYUSH, including citizens of the country and this in turn will help achieve various national and international goals in the healthcare sector.

Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, MeitY discussed the various MeitY led Health initiatives such as e-Hospital, e-Aushadhi, e-Rakt Kosh, Online Registration System (ORS) and e-Shushrut for digitizing the internal workflows and processes of hospitals enabling the efficient and online delivery of healthcare services across the country.

MeitY has also sponsored a number of R&D projects for development of Medical Electronics Devices and Systems such as Medical and Imaging equipment, establishing centre of excellence in medical electronics. MeitY has also launched an online information guide called Vikaspedia, a portal for the various social sectors including Health and it offers information in 23 languages.