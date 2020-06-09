Milan R Patel elected as IDMA-Gujarat State Board’s new chairman

Read Article

Gujarat State Board of Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA), announced that Milan R Patel, Joint Managing Director, Troikaa Pharmaceuticals, has been elected as the new Chairman for IDMA-Gujarat State Board for the tenure of 2020-2021.

IDMA-Gujarat State Board held its 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) through video conferencing, approving the election of Milan R Patel as New Chairman and Sumit Jagdish Agrawal of Ishita Pharmaceuticals as Honorary Secretary for the tenure of 2020-2021 (calendar year).

A chemical Engineer with specialization in process control and automation, Patel, has more than 30 years of in-depth experience in pharmaceutical manufacturing and quality control operations. He has been a key player in establishing various operational and management systems at Troikaa Pharmaceuticals and exercised his expertise and professionalism in ‘Good Manufacturing Practices’ (GMP) – in pharma manufacturing operations.

Commenting on his appointment as New Chairman of IDMA- GSB, Patel said “Thanks to all IDMA-GSB members and National IDMA for giving me such a big & important responsibility. This role becomes more crucial as we are in a state – Gujarat, which is the highest contributor to pharmaceutical output in terms of production and export in the Indian pharma industry”.

Patel also emphasized the ongoing challenges of corona and vast opportunity for the pharma sector to tap particularly in the future where the government spending on healthcare is going to increase.

“The Pharmaceutical Industry is facing paradoxical challenges, because of the challenges raised by corona, but at the same time there will be a huge opportunity which will arise due to higher spending GDP percentage by the government in the healthcare sector. I am very much sure with the statement coming in from various ministers that the GDP spent on health care, which is hovering around 1.5 per cent-2 per cent , is going to go up, which means even demand for pharmaceutical medicines is going to go up in the near future.”

Patel also insisted that members should focus on sustainability, scalability and quality for long term growth. He also pointed out that members should also look to invest in technology, as with better & high-grade technology, there will be lesser errors and compliance with GMP standards will be easier.

“High-quality product will also bring a lot of pride to the Indian pharma industry, and IDMA-GSB will be the flag bearer of quality,” he commented at the virtual AGM session.

Other member’s election approved at the 41st AGM is Dr Shrenik Shah (Montage Laboratories) as Sr. Vice Chairman, Shri Sanchit Chaturvedi (Halewood Labs Pvt Ltd) & Shri Jay Patel (Astral Stritech Pvt Ltd) as vice Chairman, Shri Jayesh Pandya (Nucleus Formulations) & Shri Mukesh Vaghasia (Sunvij Drugs Pvt Ltd) as Honorary Joint Secretary and Shri Atul Shah (Ellis Pharmaceuticals) as Honorary Treasurer.

Apart from other 6 office bearers, 10 newly elected Executive Committee Members are Shri Nirav Mehta (Corona Remedies), Shri Vijay Shah (Endurance Healthcare Ltd), Ms Jinkal Patel (Elysium Pharmaceuticals Ltd), Shri Bhavin Patel (Mediwin Pharmaceuticals Ltd), Shri Saurabh Mittal (Mercury Laboratories Ltd), Shri Amish Savla (Asoj Soft Caps Ltd), Shri Jayanti Patel (Baroque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd), Shri Kamlesh Rajnikant Zota (Zota Healthcare Ltd) and Shri Gaurang Oza (Vaibhav Analytical Lab).