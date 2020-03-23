Messe Muenchen India postpones analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo

Read Article

As a result of the intensifying global challenge of Coronavirus (Covid 19) the Government of India has put stringent travel and visa restrictions on foreign nationals, till 15th April 2020. This will impact international participation (exhibitor as well as visitor) to the trade show. At the same time, the Government of Maharashtra has imposed Section 144 in Mumbai till 31st March 2020 which prohibits mass gatherings to restrict the spread of Covid-19.

Post due consultation and support from all their stakeholders, Messe Muenchen India has come to a decision to postpone the Mumbai edition of analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo which was scheduled for April 2020.

As per the travel advisory issued by the Union Health Ministry, the precautionary travel restrictions will make it impossible for the international exhibitors and visitors to participate and attend the exhibition for regular business.

“In view of the pandemic, considering the safety of everyone involved with the trade fairs and overall industry feedback, we have deduced that postponing the trade fairs will be beneficial to all parties involved”, says Bhupinder Singh, CEO, Messe Muenchen India.

In order to provide a safer environment to conduct business for our exhibitors, visitors, service companies and staff, Messe Muenchen India has taken corrective action to postpone the event to 19-20 August 2020, at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. “During this period, we would closely monitor the situation and keep the industry updated in case there are any further changes to this schedule,” the company stated.