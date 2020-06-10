Merck’s Liquid Crystal Windows Business and Guardian Glass announce strategic partnership

Read Article

Merck, a leading science and technology company, announced a strategic partnership with Guardian Glass to commission sales of eyrise® dynamic liquid crystal windows. With this partnership, Merck aims to expand the customer base of its Liquid Crystal Windows business by leveraging additional distribution channels.

“This partnership will allow us to offer a complete range of solutions for structural facades”, says Guus Boekhoudt, Vice President and General Manager of Guardian Glass for Europe, Russia and APAC, adding, “eyrise® complements our extensive range of high-performance coated glass products with innovative features such as dynamic solar control and variety of colors, shapes and sizes. Combined with our expertise in commercial projects, this strategic addition will allow us to further enable tailor-made solutions for our customers.”

“The successful completion of the first eyrise® projects proves we have conquered the application of our liquid crystal technology in innovative architecture”, says Michael Heckmeier, Head of the Display Solutions business unit at the Performance Materials business sector of Merck. “Our goal now is to expand the reach of our eyrise® products to new markets and regions. With this strategic partnership with Guardian Glass, we will be able to leverage their know-how and network in the architecture industry as well as their expert salesforce to penetrate new market segments.”

eyrise® offers unparalleled balance between aesthetics and functional needs of modern architecture with dynamic switchable glass.

eyrise® dynamic liquid crystal windows provides immediate shading comfort by cutting solar glare on-demand without compromising on natural daylight. The privacy window variant also offers an instant switch from transparent to translucent that provides confidentiality as required.

In 2020, Merck has successfully completed the installation phase of two architectural lighthouse projects: one with crane manufacturer Kirow in Leipzig, Germany; and another project with consulting, controlling and planning company FC Group in Karlsruhe, Germany. Ramp-up of Merck’s commercial manufacturing site in Veldhoven site was completed last year with the integration of a new lamination unit that is further optimizing overall production yield.