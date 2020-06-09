Merck to unveil its latest innovation during Live Virtual Launch on June 18

Read Article

Merck has redesigned its benchtop pure water solution, introducing the new Milli-Q® IX 70XX Series Type 2 water purification system. The company would be unveiling its latest innovation during its LIVE Virtual Launch event on Thursday, 18th June 2020. Click here to register for the launch event.

The new compact, intuitive and ergonomic Milli-Q® system provides laboratories with a reliable and consistent source of high-quality pure water that meets the requirements of both critical applications, such as for microbiology culture media, as well as general uses, including preparing buffers and rinsing glassware.

Users of the new age Milli-Q® IX pure water system can have full confidence that water is not a variable in their analysis. Powerful purification technologies, an intelligent pure water storage solution, and convenient quality monitoring at the point of dispense supports scientists in achieving reliable and reproducible results. In addition, integrated data management automatically secures data and provides rapid data access and full traceability for audits.

The Milli-Q® IX pure water system proudly boasts a range of sustainable purification technologies and design features aimed at minimizing environmental impact.

