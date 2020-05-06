Medlife and Snapdeal partner for medicine delivery and lab testing services

Read Article

Users of Snapdeal can order medicines online, with a valid prescription and Medlife’s delivery personnel will deliver the order at the customer’s doorstep within 24 hours following order confirmation

Medlife, an e-Health platform, announced its partnership with Snapdeal, which will enable users to order medicines and avail full-body health check-ups and curative diagnostic tests through the Snapdeal platform.

Users of Snapdeal can readily order medicines online, with a valid prescription through this partnership. Medlife’s delivery personnel, equipped with the necessary safety equipment, will deliver the order at the customer’s doorstep within 24 hours following order confirmation, informed a company release.

With a wide array of tests on offer, including diabetes screening and thyroid profiling tests, Medlife also seeks to encourage, at-risk patients and those with chronic conditions, to take up essential tests from their homes during this difficult time.

In addition to this, there is also the option of testing for COVID-19 at home, for users of Snapdeal, undertaken through the association with Medlife, if patients meet certain criteria.

After scheduling a test through Snapdeal’s platform, a certified-and-trained phlebotomist from Medlife will arrive at a pre-decided time slot to collect samples. Users do not incur any additional charges for sample collection and test results are shared within 48 hours in most cases.