Medisize wins the 16th CPhI Pharma Award in the Drug Delivery Devices Category at CPhI Worldwide/InnoPack

Phillips-Medisize has been named as the winner of the 16th CPhI Pharma Award in the category of Drug Delivery Devices. Winners are recognised for their innovation and dedication to driving the pharmaceutical industry forward, and were announced during the awards ceremony on the opening night of CPhI Worldwide/InnoPack, held from 5th to 7th November, 2019 in Frankfurt, Germany.

Phillips-Medisize specifically was honoured for the company’s Connected Health Platform (CHP), which encompasses extensive information-sharing, analytics capabilities, robust cybersecurity and streamlined regulatory documentation to support pharmaceutical, medical device and diagnostics companies worldwide.

“With a strong focus on quality, safety and more than a decade of experience in developing connected health solutions, we thank CPhI for acknowledging our contributions to the industry,” said Matt Jennings, CEO and President of Phillips-Medisize. “We’re always striving to help our global customers conquer the significant challenge of improving patient medication adherence and outcomes, contain healthcare costs and accelerate time to market for novel healthcare advancements.”

Phillips-Medisize received two additional awards for its CHP earlier this year – the 2019 Pharmapack Award for Best Innovation in Drug Delivery and the 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Award for the Best Overall Connected Health Solution. This third award from CPhI is a testament to the success of its CHP, which is registered with the FDA as a Medical Device Data System (MDDS).

Phillips-Medisize’s CHP is designed to support patients with their medication regimens and related data. It includes simple, intuitive mobile apps and reminders to alert, assist and motivate users. The platform can track medication usage for multiple drug products, on a global basis, in real-time. It comes with a Software Development Toolkit (SDK) and defined, extensible API, allowing any device to be connected to the system. Pharmaceutical companies can therefore deploy a single solution across all therapy areas and drug compounds if desired, instead of having to utilize different companies’ platforms for each product and device type.

The CHP’s powerful analytics package displays information from connected drug delivery devices, biosensors and regulated Mobile Medical Applications (SaMD/MMA). Customers are able to quickly generate views of their data and create data presentation layers for use by the analytics engine, providing deep insight into how medication is taken by patients. Because the CHP is built on InterSystems’ HealthShare technology, it benefits from interoperability and can integrate healthcare data from multiple sources via its enterprise master patient index. This data can then be made actionable for payers and providers, allowing connection, via integration, to various EMR and EHR systems.

CPhI Worldwide/InnoPack attendees have the opportunity to see Phillips-Medisize’s CHP and other medical device solutions at Stand 111B22 from November 5-7, 2019. As the leading pharmaceutical networking exhibition in the world, CPhI unites 45,000 pharma professionals from around the globe and more than 2,500 international exhibitors.