Medikabazaar and Nipro Medical India partner for dialysis accessibility throughout India’s tier 2, 3 cities

Medikabazaar has partnered Nipro Medical India, a Japanese medical equipment manufacturer, for their entire range of dialysis products. This is a first-of-its-kind association between the two companies which is centered around on a flexible dialysis machine business model for nephrologists, hospitals & dialysis centers on pay-per-use, Rental , EMI based options and outright sale options in order to cut down on the significant capital costs involved in the setting up a dialysis center.

According to reports, around 10-15 per cent of India’s population are suffering from kidney ailments with nearly 2 lakh new cases coming up every year. Due to this situation, the demand for dialysis grew at a rate of 31 per cent in India as compared to 6 per cent in the US and around 8 per cent around the world. On top of that, there are just above 4000 dialysis centers in the country, a number which is not enough to cater to the growing number of patients. Couple this with the fact that most of the centers are concentrated in the urban areas. Therefore, the objective of this association is focused on bridging this demand-supply gap especially by providing dialysis supplies in the tier 2, 3 cities, and rural areas in the country and enabling healthcare facilities to deliver quality patient care, making dialysis more accessible and economical.

Due to the high prevalence rates of diseases like diabetes, more and more people are contracting kidney failures and related ailments. As dialysis is an expensive procedure due to it’s recurring frequency among other challenges, many have to opt for kidney transplants. Transplants are also not straightforward as there is a lack of awareness about organ donation, and low number of renal transplant centers and abled personnel.

In such a scenario, Medikabazaar and Nipro Medical India’s partnership is a critical step towards changing things for the better.

Vivek Tiwari, Founder and CEO, Medikabazaar, said, “The healthcare industry is growing at a rapid pace. However, unfortunately due to capital constraints for many, medical establishments are not being setup in adequate numbers. This leads to a lot of accessibility disparity especially in tier 2, 3 cities and remote locations. Unique business models like pay-per-use, rental model, and EMI options are the need of the hour to address capital constraint issues. I’m glad that Nipro Medical India is associating with us with similar market strategies.”

Milind Pappu, President of Nipro Medical India said, “It is an astonishing fact that despite such advancements in the Indian healthcare industry, there are so many people living in the country without getting proper medical care. This association with Medikabazaar will help us to branch out to those areas where there’s a serious dearth of dialysis supplies and services thus making healthcare more accessible, whereas our pay-per-use strategy will be looking to bring in more affordability for the medical establishments to setup more dialysis centers and at the same time make the treatment economical for patients.”