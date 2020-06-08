Express Pharma


Marksons Pharma voluntarily recalls a batch of Metformin XR tablets

It is due to the detection of NDMA

By EP News Bureau
Marksans Pharma has issued a voluntary recall of one batch of Metformin Extended-Release Tablets USP 500 mg (11279 bottles, Lot No. XP9004), informed the company through a statement.

It is due to the detection of NDMA as a matter of abundant precaution.

Metformin Extended-Release Tablets USP500 mg is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve blood glucose control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

