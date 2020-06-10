Marksans Pharma recalls 11,279 bottles of diabetes drug due to cancer causing chemical

Express Pharma


The company has issued voluntary recall of one batch of Metformin extended release tablets (USP 500 mg) due to detection of NDMA

By Press Trust of India
Marksans Pharma said it is recalling 11,279 bottles of diabetes drug Metformin extended release tablets due to presence of a cancer causing contaminant.

The company has issued voluntary recall of one batch of Metformin extended release tablets (USP 500 mg) due to detection of NDMA (N-nitrosodimethylamine), Marksans Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

The recalled batch contains 11,279 bottles, it added. Metformin extended release tablets are indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve blood glucose control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

