Express Pharma


Home  »  Latest Updates  »  Marksans Pharma expands recalls of metformin hydrochloride tablets

Marksans Pharma expands recalls of metformin hydrochloride tablets

It is due to NDMA content in some lots that exceed the acceptable daily intake limit of 96ng/day

Latest UpdatesMarket
By EP News Bureau
0 2,953
Read Article

Marksans Pharma is voluntarily expanding its earlier initiated recall on June 05, 2020, to include an additional 76 unexpired lots of Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, USP 500 mg & 750 mg. It is due to NDMA content in some lots that exceed the acceptable Daily Intake Limit (ADI) of 96ng/day.

NDMA is classified as a probable human carcinogen (a substance that could cause cancer) based on the result from a laboratory test. NDMA is a known environment contaminant found in water and foods including meats, dairy products and vegetables.

Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, USP 500 mg & 750 mg are indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve blood glucose control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

EP News Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.