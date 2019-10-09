Marg ERP ropes in Krishnam Raju as CEO

Raju will be taking on the responsibility of driving the business growth

Marg ERP an ERP Software brand and having its presence in pharma and allied industries, has appointed Krishnam Raju as Chief Executive Officer. In the capacity of the CEO, Raju will be taking on the responsibility of driving the business growth of Marg ERP and overseeing operations in all geographies the company has presence in.

Krishnam will report to Sudhir Singh, MD, Marg ERP Group and based out of the Delhi headquarters of the company, he would be instrumental in strategic acceleration of the company’s growth and expansion.